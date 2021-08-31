Haier awarded two awards by Daraz

KARACHI - Daraz is celebrating its three years of success with the brands that made them achieve triple digital growth in the past years.

Haier is proud to achieve two awards. The first award that Haier achieved is for the most searched brand. Haier’s vision is to improve the standards of living throughout Pakistan by offering high-quality products with innovative features aimed directly to make its users’ life easier, enjoyable, and yet affordable.

Moreover, Haier also offers exclusive discounts on Daraz. Therefore, customers are always looking for Haier products and we thank our valuable customers for choosing Haier.

The second award achieved by Haier is for the best exclusive launch of the year for Candy by Haier. Haier continues to make the lives of its customers simpler by introducing the best, environmentally friendly, and innovative products. Haier Brought the Italian brand Candy to Pakistan.

Candy is an Italian domestic appliance maker. Candy, as a brand has always focused on simplifying the daily life of its consumers. It's efficient in saving energy. It is fashionable, full of strength, and stands out from the competition. Candy always meets the needs of consumers with innovative, easy to use and accessible products.

Haier’s vision is “Inspired living”, and aims to keep on inspiring people with their top-notch technologies and equipment to bring comfort and luxury in their lives.