Here’s what PM Imran Khan looked like when he was just 3 years old
Web Desk
05:47 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has left her fans and followers awe-struck with a glimpse of his cute childhood days.

The premier used to take his followers by surprise by sharing his throwback pictures. This time, he has shared a black and white photo on Instagaram what he looked like when he was three years old.

He captioned the post as, “3 years old”.

The cricketer-turned-politician can be seen playing in a garden along with what appears to be a dog.

Social media users are gushing over the cute picture, calling it cute and adorable.

