Wasim Akram criticises Indian media over fake news

Pakistan’s former captain Wasim Akram criticised the Indian media for reporting fake news about him.

Wasim Akram took to Twitter and responded to the Times of India (TOI) which claimed that the former captain was interested in the position of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Wasim wrote, “Please stop spreading such fake news. Get your sources right. TOI is one of India’s top and credible newspapers and such baseless news can only hurt that image. PCB chairman’s post is a specialised job and I was never interested in it. Thank God, I am content where I am in my life.”

After this, the news agency removed the story from their website.

Wasim Akram also congratulated Ramiz Raja on the appointment to the Board of Governors and the new PCB chairman.

“Congratulations to Ramiz Raja on being nominated as BOG member by PM to being PCB chairman I am confident that Rams will bring a positive change in Pakistan cricket as he has the vision and experience to achieve that. Pakistan cricket needs a big lift and my support are with you.”

