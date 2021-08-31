Ayesha Omar reveals the most traumatic phase of her life

Bulblay star Ayesha Omar loves to keep things transparent and drops regular updates of her life on her social media handle.

This time around, the beautiful actress gave a heart-wrenching insight into the most traumatic moment of her life.

Even though stars hide their vulnerabilities, Omar is definitely a trendsetter as she gets bold enough to bare her heart to the world.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Yalghaar star shared a series of gorgeous portraits which had been taken in Dubai.

Dressed to the nines, the fashionista looks classy and chic in a white blouse and black pants with statement earrings.

Despite her stunning avatar, the star was devastated during this point in her life,

“I remember this hour clearly, watching the sunset from my hotel-room balcony in Dubai. An hour to myself between a packed promotions schedule."

"I also remember that day was extremely traumatic for me, one of my most traumatic times actually: my privacy had been breached big-time the day before and I felt my world was crumbling.”, she captioned.

Battling her demons, Ayesha made a solid point as she maintained that Instagram life can never reflect the inner turmoil one is going through,

“My heart was heavy and my mind was a mess while posing for these. Instagram is never a reflection of reality. You can never tell what’s actually going on in someone’s head or life by what you see in a photo."

"Sanya and I both were going through terrible times, but we made it through, and came out stronger and softer. This was also exactly one week before the first case of Covid-19 was discovered in Pakistan,” the 39-year-old concluded.

