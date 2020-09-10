Celebs demand public execution of Motorway rapists

05:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
Celebs demand public execution of Motorway rapists
Just 2 days back we were mourning the tragic death of 5-year-old Marwah and yesterday another case of atrocity has surfaced as a woman was raped in presence of her children at the Lahore Highway.

According to a police report on the incident, the resident of Gujranwala was on her way back to the city from Lahore's Ring Road at 01:30 AM on Tuesday night, when her car ran out of petrol near Gujjarpura around an hour later.

The woman also phoned the Motorway Police's 130 emergency helpline for assistance, but was told by the operator that the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.

After raping the women, the heinous perpetrators also stole Rs100,000, jewelry and ATM cards before fleeing. The victim was later shifted to a hospital where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped. 

This incident along with the ones preceding has caused outrage on social media with numerous celebrities calling out the government, demanding justice and public execution of rapists so that such crimes can be stopped.

Feroze Khan

Shaniera Akram

Armeena Khan

Ayesha Omar

Mansha Pasha

Osman Khalid Butt

Ushnah Shah

Diana Rigg, star of 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones,' dies at 82
02:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

