Woman's rape on motorway 'an alarming situation', says Moonis Elahi
Web Desk
06:11 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has expressed his concern over the molestation of a woman on motorway few kilometres away from Lahore Ring Road.

In a tweet, he said that the Punjab Police should keep performing their duties uppermost instead of the tussle for the posts.

This incident is an alarming situation for Punjab and Motorway Police, he added.

In the latest development, Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Cheema has said police had arrested 12 men suspected of involvement in the alleged gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

Two "robbers" allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault.

A police official said as the woman crossed the toll plaza on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, her car stalled either due to shortage of petrol or some fault.

Woman gang-raped by robbers after car runs out of petrol on Sialkot-Lahore motorway

Meanwhile, she got a call from a relative of Gujranwala, who asked her to call the police helpline for help while he also left from home to reach her. When he reached the location, he found the woman terrified with her clothes stained with blood.

