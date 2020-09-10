Woman gang-raped, robbed after car ran out of petrol on Sialkot-Lahore motorway

LAHORE - Two armed men raped a woman in presence of her children and stranded them on the motorway after snatching Rs100,000 and other valuables on late Wednesday night.

According to a police report on the incident, the resident of Gujranwala was on her way back to the city from Lahore's Ring Road at 01:30AM on Tuesday night, when her car ran out of petrol near Gujjarpura around an hour later.

The woman also phoned the Motorway Police's 130 emergency helpline for assistance, but was told by the operator that the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.

The men raped the women then deprived her of Rs100,000, jewelry and ATM cards before fleeing.

The woman was later shifted to a hospital where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general have taken notice of the incident.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident

.