Saudi-led coalition forces destroy Houthi drone
Share
RIYADH - The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed an explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
According to Saudi media reported, citing coalition's spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki, the drone was heading for the Saudi city of Najran located near the border with Yemen when it was intercepted and destroyed by the coalition forces.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels in capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.
The Houthis often use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.
-
- Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting future pandemics: WHO01:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- EU Parliament suspends Aung San Suu Kyi from HR prize community12:17 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate motorway rape case11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
-
- Celebs demand public execution of Motorway rapists05:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Sana Javed hits 5 million followers on Instagram04:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Five tips for a radiant and glowing complexion03:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020