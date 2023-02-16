Search

Singapore International Water Week, Messe München join hands to promote water technology

Web Desk 06:49 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Source: SIPL’s Managing Director, Ryan Yuen, shakes hands with Stefan Rummel, Managing Director of the CEO dual leadership, Messe München, to signify the joining of hands in a long-term partnership for the Singapore International Water Week

SINGAPORE - Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd (SIPL) and Messe München’s wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. (MMI Asia), have announced a long-term 10-year agreement to organize the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) Water Expo, one of the global premier water events.  

A cornerstone of SIWW, the Water Expo is the pre-eminent marketplace for the latest urban water technologies, innovation, and solutions for municipal and industrial water users in Southeast Asia.

Under this 10-year agreement from 2023 to 2032, MMI Asia will organize five editions of the SIWW Water Expo and support SIPL in developing high-quality and impactful content at the show, tapping into the significant influence of the world’s largest and leading environmental technology platform IFAT.

SIPL’s Managing Director, Ryan Yuen said: “We are pleased to partner with Messe München who brings a unique value proposition that complements our long-term vision for SIWW. Through the IFAT global network, we look forward to reaching a wider international audience, creating more business opportunities, and showcasing innovative water solutions and products to water agencies and the industry.

MMI Asia will also work with us to expand SIWW into new growth areas, such as coastal protection, decarbonization and digitalization, to fortify our position as a leading global event on water innovation and climate action.” International business is a driving force for Messe München. For years, the company has been successfully expanding its portfolio around leading solid trade fairs worldwide.

“As part of our strategic orientation, we are also continuously expanding the company in Singapore and developing our event formats further. The new cooperation with SIWW represents an important milestone in this strategy,” said the two CEOs of Messe München, Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer and Stefan Rummel. “Our subsidiary MMI Asia with its local presence in Singapore plays an important role in driving Messe München’s internationalization course in Southeast Asia, which the latest success proves.”

In addition to organizing the SIWW Water Expo, MMI Asia and its partner, MP Singapore, will also be providing event management services for SIWW Spotlight 2023 and SIWW2024 to deliver a seamless delegate experience for the two events.  

Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia, explained: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with SIPL on the Singapore International Water Week, an event that has an enormous influence beyond Southeast Asia. It perfectly complements Messe München’s expertise and know-how in this vital sector for Singapore and the rest of the region. We are committed to providing a first-class experience for the industry and together with the power of IFAT bring extra value to the key topics facing the region today.”

Katharina Schlegel, Exhibition Director IFAT and bauma shows, elaborated: “This cooperation is another significant part of the global IFAT network, which will now be represented through SIWW in the increasingly important region of Southeast Asia. As the gateway to Southeast Asia, Singapore and SIWW will complement our four IFAT trade fairs in China, such as IE expo China. I am convinced that there will be immense synergy effects here for the Asian region, but the IFAT network, in general, will also benefit from this in the short and medium term.”

Preparations for SIWW Spotlight 2023 and SIWW 2024 are already underway. Applications for exhibition space at the SIWW2024 Water Expo will open soon. Companies who are keen to exhibit are encouraged to contact MMI Asia early.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

