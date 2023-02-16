Art can unite Pakistan and India, says Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, a seasoned Indian actor in film, theatre, and television, strongly supports co-productions between India and Pakistan. She and her husband have been vocal about their belief that more collaborations in the entertainment industry between the two nations are needed.

According to Azmi, while cricket might divide people, art has the power to unite them. She believes that cinema is an effective tool for social change and that by working together, artists can bridge the gap caused by politics.

Despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Azmi spoke to Dawn about the significance of collaborative projects that bring together talent from both countries. She cited the example of the British Asian romantic-comedy film, What's Love Got To Do With It? produced by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and written by British filmmaker Jemima Khan, which features talent from the UK, India, and Pakistan.

Azmi and other cast members are currently in the UK for media engagements and promotions leading up to the film's release on February 24th. The cast was recently seen together on the red carpet at the movie premiere at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square. The film is scheduled to release in Pakistan on March 3rd.

Azmi expressed her admiration for the immense talent in Pakistan, especially in the realm of writing, and highlighted the potential for India and Pakistan to collaborate on exceptional cinematic projects. She also spoke highly of her co-star, the beloved Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, who stars alongside her in the cross-cultural film What's Love Got To Do With It? She described her deep bond with Aly, despite the age difference, and expressed her wish to keep her close and not let her go while raising her arms in an imaginary hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

The movie explores the lives of Zoe, a documentary maker and dating app enthusiast, and her childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif) who plans to follow in his parent's footsteps and choose an arranged marriage to Pakistani girl Maymouna (Aly).