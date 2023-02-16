Art can unite Pakistan and India, says Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, a seasoned Indian actor in film, theatre, and television, strongly supports co-productions between India and Pakistan. She and her husband have been vocal about their belief that more collaborations in the entertainment industry between the two nations are needed.
According to Azmi, while cricket might divide people, art has the power to unite them. She believes that cinema is an effective tool for social change and that by working together, artists can bridge the gap caused by politics.
Despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Azmi spoke to Dawn about the significance of collaborative projects that bring together talent from both countries. She cited the example of the British Asian romantic-comedy film, What's Love Got To Do With It? produced by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and written by British filmmaker Jemima Khan, which features talent from the UK, India, and Pakistan.
Azmi and other cast members are currently in the UK for media engagements and promotions leading up to the film's release on February 24th. The cast was recently seen together on the red carpet at the movie premiere at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square. The film is scheduled to release in Pakistan on March 3rd.
Azmi expressed her admiration for the immense talent in Pakistan, especially in the realm of writing, and highlighted the potential for India and Pakistan to collaborate on exceptional cinematic projects. She also spoke highly of her co-star, the beloved Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, who stars alongside her in the cross-cultural film What's Love Got To Do With It? She described her deep bond with Aly, despite the age difference, and expressed her wish to keep her close and not let her go while raising her arms in an imaginary hug.
The movie explores the lives of Zoe, a documentary maker and dating app enthusiast, and her childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif) who plans to follow in his parent's footsteps and choose an arranged marriage to Pakistani girl Maymouna (Aly).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
