Hira Mani and Ahsan Khan's new BTS video wins over internet

Ahsan Khan and Hira Mani's upcoming project, Hum Dono, is set to change the course of male representation onscreen.

The mini-series already has its first two teasers released showing a happy family, with Khan and Mani weathering all storms despite the challenges in their marriage. The plotline is unique, and healthy in all aspects and dimensions. Khan's portrayal reflects how misogyny is a problem that pervades society, both in its fictional and real-life forms.

Through his character, he demonstrates how much healthier and more productive it is to adopt a non-confrontational attitude in dealing with intimate relationships. His character provides a refreshing alternative to the usual way of dealing with the opposite gender.

Yesterday, the city of Karachi was abuzz with excitement as the cast of the much-anticipated movie Hum Dono arrived for a meet-and-greet event at Luckyone Mall. The stars of the show received a warm welcome from the gathered fans who showered them with flowers and exchanged lively conversations with them. The two were clearly overwhelmed by the response of the Karachiites, who were out in full force to show their love and support.

The OST was also launched called "Chal Kedhay" sung by the talented singer, Asim Azhar. The Do Bol actress also took to her Instagram to post a video of the launch with the caption "Most awaited OST CHAL KEHDAY of Hum Dono by Asim Azhar. Premiere at 4:00 PM on Express TV Youtube channel. Stay with us and do watch also share with your love"

Hum Dono is slated for a release this year. The project features Hira, Ahsan, Azra Mansoor, Bismah Babar, Faizan Chawla, Taqi Ahmed, Asfar Khan, and Feroza Muhammad.