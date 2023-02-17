Search

With Embraer E-Jets, another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

Web Desk 07:10 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
With Embraer E-Jets, another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Another airline by the name K2 Airways is set to commence its commercial operation this year as the firm says it is in the final stages to offer its services.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the company backed by 'successful UAE-based Pakistani businessmen and professionals with an astounding passion for aviation', is the first of its kind in Pakistan to introduce Embraer E-Jets in the country's commercial aviation.

The company vows to link under-utilised and smaller airports of Pakistan with Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to make travel convenient and to serve specific domestic destinations with two Embraer E-190 aircraft by this year.

The airliner intends to narrow the gap by offering flexibility to travellers in choosing the right airport within the catchment area; the firm said it can operate as a feeder carrier for the existing domestic carriers to complement their operations. The statement elaborated that the company has a well-thought strategy to diversify and reshape the travel experience of passengers through the Embraer E-Jets cabin experience based on 2+2 row seating with comfortable leg space.

Those behind the airline claim that they believe in utilising modern automation tools and gathering young and dynamic professionals in the team to create a strong, technologically apt, and digitally enabled aviation entity in Pakistan.

The airline says the existing players are majorly serving the trunk routes while K2 has a noble plan to connect smaller cities to the bigger ones besides eliminating the middle seat.

The development comes weeks after British Airline Virgin Atlantic announced closing operations in Pakistan in next few months.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

