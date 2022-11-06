Indian hackers target Pakistani politicians, army generals at secret services’ behest: report

ISLAMABAD – Indian hackers targeted Pakistani politicians, army generals along with top government officials at the behest of the country’s secret services, a report by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed.

The UK-based organization in its report maintained that Indian hackers, in their latest hacking attempt, were snooping at top Pakistani leaders after being given dirty tasks by incumbent rulers.

The report revealed that specific members were tasked earlier this year to keep an eye on the former information minister Fawad Chaudhry while the last dictator General Pervez Musharraf was the most famous Pakistan-related target.

The shocking revelation in the latest exposes claimed that different malwares were used to take over the devices of senior generals and embassies in Beijing, Shanghai, and Kathmandu in a similar way.

A hacking gang, that goes by the name of WhiteInt, was being run from the Indian city of Gurugram by TV cybersecurity expert Aditya Jain.

The hacking team, which operated from a city just southwest of the Indian capital ran a network of hackers for years, who were hired by UK detectives to hack email accounts and spy smart gadgets of their targets.

More than 100 individuals including critics of Qatar were targeted while scores of targets were British lawyers and members of elite families including Ashok Hinduja and Robert Tchenguiz, per the report.

UK’s former chancellor of exchequer Philip Hammond Ghanem Nuseibeh, French politician Nathalie Goulet, a British-based oligarch fleeing Vladimir Putin, former head of European football Michel Platini, Sunday Times editor Jonathan Calvert, BBC’s political editor Chris Mason, president of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his deputy Alain Berset, Formula One motor racing bosses Ruth Buscombe and Otmar Szafnauer, former Fifa and Uefa investigator Nick Raudenski, AP journalist Alan Suderman, German lawyer Mark Somos and French investigative reporter Yann Philippin, were the other targets of Indian hackers.