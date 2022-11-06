Lahore CCPO bears brunt for failing to protect Governor House amid PTI protests
11:44 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led federal government has suspended Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar over failing to comply with the orders.

Reports in local media said the federal government has suspended Capital City Police Officer Lahore as PTI activists protested outside the Governor House after the assassination attempt on former PM Imran Khan.

A notification issued in this regard said “Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under the Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect, and until further orders”.

Mr Dogar was shown the door as he allegedly failed to ensure security at the Governor House during the violent protests.

Amid the political tension, the Governor House’s administration approached chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to beef up the security to avoid any law and order situation.

The development comes a month after the federal and Punjab provincial government openly confronted each other over the transfer of Lahore Mr. Ghulam Dogar.

Former Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh threatens to ... 02:21 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Former Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh, who got sacked after a fair share of controversies, has ...

As Cabinet Secretariat’s Establishment Division issued orders for Dogar's transfer, the Punjab government asked him to continue working.

