Imran Khan discharged from hospital amid recovery after botched assassination attempt
LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan has been discharged from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Sunday, days after he escaped an assassination bid during a long march against the Sharif-led government.
Reports in local media suggest that the medical board allowed the PTI chairman to go home and prepared his discharge slip in light of his normal medical reports.
Earlier, splinters of bullets were removed from the right leg of a cricketer-turned-politician in surgery. One of the bullet fragments was reportedly close to the bone in his right leg, causing it to fracture.
Meanwhile, plaster was applied to his leg to facilitate the healing of the fracture.
More to follow...
