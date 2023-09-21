Peshawar’s Charsi Tikka restaurant owner arrested for kissing, groping foreign tourist

PESHAWAR – The owner of the famous Pakistani restaurant Nisar Charsi Tikka was arrested by police in Peshawar over indecent behaviour with foreign tourists when they were visiting the eatery.
Police took action after they received a complaint launched by a citizen after Nisar Khan’s inappropriate photos with the foreign women tourists went viral in social media.
The complainant said the owner of the restaurant could be seen making vulgar advances towards the tourists in the viral photos. He demanded an action against the accused.
د کافرو عشق کښې ګرفتار چرسي تيکو واله نن پۀ مينه کښې جېل ته لاړے#Peshawar #Charsitikka #muslims #British #girls pic.twitter.com/hbNvQyRzO2— Pakhtun Trending (@PakhtunTrending) September 21, 2023
Police have registered a case against the Charsi Tikka owner under section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code in Peshawar. He has been charged with indecent conduct towards foreign tourists.
A social media user said Nisar Khan has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained “he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists”.
The infamous Charsi Tikka Owner, Nisar Khan ‘Charsi’ has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists.— Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) September 20, 2023
Reports said the owner of the restaurant has been facing criticism in the past for his inappropriate behaviour to the customers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
