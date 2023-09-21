Peshawar’s Charsi Tikka restaurant owner arrested for kissing, groping foreign tourist

PESHAWAR – The owner of the famous Pakistani restaurant Nisar Charsi Tikka was arrested by police in Peshawar over indecent behaviour with foreign tourists when they were visiting the eatery.

Police took action after they received a complaint launched by a citizen after Nisar Khan’s inappropriate photos with the foreign women tourists went viral in social media.

The complainant said the owner of the restaurant could be seen making vulgar advances towards the tourists in the viral photos. He demanded an action against the accused.

Police have registered a case against the Charsi Tikka owner under section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code in Peshawar. He has been charged with indecent conduct towards foreign tourists.

A social media user said Nisar Khan has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained “he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists”.

The infamous Charsi Tikka Owner, Nisar Khan ‘Charsi’ has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists. — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) September 20, 2023

Reports said the owner of the restaurant has been facing criticism in the past for his inappropriate behaviour to the customers.