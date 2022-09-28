Petrol price likely to dip by Rs9 per litre from October 1

LAHORE – The price of petrol is likely to go down around Rs 9 per litre while the price of petroleum products may be slashed by up to Rs 18 from the start of next month.

Reports in local media said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has started working to slash fuel prices and will send the final summary in the coming days.

Pakistan’s new finance chief Ishaq Dar reportedly stressed on providing relief to masses by cut in the prices of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, a final decision in this regard will be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with cabinet members.

Earlier this month, the Sharif-led government jacked up the price of petrol from Rs235.98 to Rs237.43.

The move comes in light of a considerable drop in the prices of crude oil in the international market. The crude oil prices plunged to the lowest in last eight months.