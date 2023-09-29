Sunita Marshall is a sight for sore eyes in latest photoshoot

Pakistani supermodel Sunita Marshall has once again cast a spell on her fans with her timeless beauty, proving that age is merely a number.

With a career spanning many years in the entertainment industry, Sunita has left an indelible mark through her memorable roles in various drama serials, including the political drama gem, 'Mera Saaein,' aired on ARY Digital. Her remarkable journey in showbiz has been a testament to her unwavering dedication and charismatic persona.

Recently, she radiated sheer elegance in a resplendent rosy pink bridal attire crafted by the renowned couturier and fashion designer, Mansoor Akram. Her transformation was further accentuated by the expert hands of celebrity stylist Eric Gill, while photographer Raza Jaffri couldn't resist sharing exclusive snapshots on his Instagram.

Not content with just one stunning look, Sunita Marshall was also spotted in a captivating ivory gold saree, adorned with a bejewelled matha pati. Additionally, she graced our screens in a classic red lehnga paired with opulent gold and emerald jewellery, resembling nothing less than a quintessential desi goddess.

Recently, they opened up about their love story. However, their journey together wasn't without its challenges, particularly due to their differing religious backgrounds. Sunita's parents initially refused the idea of their marriage when it was first proposed. After a few months of dating, they faced difficulties and decided to take a break for five months before realizing they couldn't bear to be apart any longer.

Ahmed acknowledged that his family also had reservations about their relationship, though his father remained supportive. Sunita's mother, being religious, had concerns about their future, particularly regarding their children and religious differences.

Ahmed reminisced about the beginning of his relationship with Sunita, revealing that he had been enamoured with her for five long years. He persistently messaged her during that time, even though she didn't respond for years. Eventually, Sunita decided to reply, and they began exchanging messages for months, which ultimately led to their union. She also revealed that she didn't post about their marriage online because social media didn't exist back then.

Despite the hurdles, they persevered for five years to make their marriage happen. They got married in 2008 and have a boy Raakin Ahmed and a girl named Zynah Ahmed.

In her most recent appearance, Sunita has graced the ongoing hit drama serial 'Sar-e-Rah,' sharing the screen with stalwarts like Saba Qamar Zaman, Hareem Farooq, Muneeb Butt, and Saboor Aly.