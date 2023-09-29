SRK, Zayed Khan wish fans on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan extended their heartfelt wishes to their Muslim fanbase.

The Jawan star took to platform X (formely Twitter) to convey his warmest wishes.

The Badshaah of Bollywood expressed gratitude on the religiously significant occasion and advised his millions of followers to celebrate “being kind, compassionate, and righteous.”

“On this day let’s celebrate the virtues of being kind, compassionate and righteous. Wishing everyone a happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Give a big hug to everyone you meet. Eid Mubarak,” Khan wrote.

On this day let’s celebrate the virtues of being kind, compassionate and righteous. Wishing every one a happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Give a big hug to everyone you meet. Eid Mubarak. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 28, 2023

Zayed Khan, on the other hand, posted a wholesome family picture with his darling wife and two handsome sons.The Main Hoon Na star wished his 387,000 followers a happy Eid that would “bring light and love.”

“Hello people. Wish you all a very happy Eid-e-Miladun Nabi. May the Almighty give you wisdom to fight your troubles, the strength to overcome your fears, and bring light and love into your homes.”