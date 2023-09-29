Search

Pakistani music producer Sharif Awan secures coveted American Award

Noor Fatima
08:13 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Pakistani music producer Sharif Awan scored a hat-trick of gold awards at the prestigious Global Music Awards (GMAs) held in California for his music production titled 'Music in COVID Times.' The GMAs honored Awan with the highest honours.

Produced under the banner of the Tehzeeb Foundation, 'Music in COVID Times' proved victorious in the multiple categories at the GMAs: Creativity/Originality, Best Album, and Best Producer.

Previously, the Foundation's flagship project, 'Indus Raag - Beyond Borders,' secured a gold medal at the Global Music Awards in 2016, earning a spot on the list of the Top 10 Albums of the year.

Not only that, 'Indus Raag' also made history as Pakistan's first-ever entry into the Grammy Awards in 2015.

In response to his recent triumph, Awan expressed his gratitude by saying, "A win for music anywhere is a win for music everywhere! I congratulate all the artists from Pakistan, India, Germany and the UK who came together to create this album in the most adverse of times. May the magic of music continue to heal us.”

A writer, culture revivalist, and curator/producer of classical, folk, and world music of Pakistan. Sharif Awan has written, produced, edited, and published a number of books on Pakistani culture and musical legacy. He has recorded and preserved indigenous Pakistani music and produced a number of quality audio and video albums.

Awan has won several international awards including the Global Music Awards (USA) gold and silver medals and Independent Music Awards (USA). He is the founder/director of the Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan, an organization working for the promotion, preservation and archiving of classical heritage, music, literature, and fine arts.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

