Henry Cavill, John Cena and Dua Lipa team up for spy thriller "Argylle"

Prepare to be captivated as Dua Lipa takes the spotlight in Matthew Vaughn's exhilarating new spy thriller, "Argylle."
The excitement kicks off with the release of the film's first trailer, offering a sneak peek at Lipa's electrifying dancefloor moves, a daring assassination attempt, and a thrilling motorcycle ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat. But that's not all – watch as she defies gravity, suspended in mid-air by none other than the formidable John Cena.
The star-studded cast of "Argylle" includes Bryce Dallas Howard in the role of a reclusive author whose tales seamlessly blend with the film's reality. Henry Cavill takes on the titular character, while the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, the sensational Ariana DeBose, the iconic Bryan Cranston, the comedic genius Catherine O'Hara, the enigmatic Sofia Boutella, and a feline sensation named Chip (portrayed by the charismatic Alfie, on loan from Claudia Schiffer) all grace the screen. And don't miss the twist – Sam Rockwell plays a spy with a curious cat allergy.
Lipa, whose star power continues to rise, recently dazzled audiences in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and contributed the ubiquitous hit "Dance the Night" to the film's soundtrack.
As anticipation builds, she hints at her upcoming album, the follow-up to the chart-topping "Future Nostalgia," which is slated to arrive next year, with the possibility of production contributions from the acclaimed Kevin Parker.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
