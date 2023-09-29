Search

Henry Cavill, John Cena and Dua Lipa team up for spy thriller "Argylle"

08:39 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Henry Cavill, John Cena and Dua Lipa team up for spy thriller
Prepare to be captivated as Dua Lipa takes the spotlight in Matthew Vaughn's exhilarating new spy thriller, "Argylle."

The excitement kicks off with the release of the film's first trailer, offering a sneak peek at Lipa's electrifying dancefloor moves, a daring assassination attempt, and a thrilling motorcycle ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat. But that's not all – watch as she defies gravity, suspended in mid-air by none other than the formidable John Cena.

The star-studded cast of "Argylle" includes Bryce Dallas Howard in the role of a reclusive author whose tales seamlessly blend with the film's reality. Henry Cavill takes on the titular character, while the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, the sensational Ariana DeBose, the iconic Bryan Cranston, the comedic genius Catherine O'Hara, the enigmatic Sofia Boutella, and a feline sensation named Chip (portrayed by the charismatic Alfie, on loan from Claudia Schiffer) all grace the screen. And don't miss the twist – Sam Rockwell plays a spy with a curious cat allergy.

Lipa, whose star power continues to rise, recently dazzled audiences in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and contributed the ubiquitous hit "Dance the Night" to the film's soundtrack.

 As anticipation builds, she hints at her upcoming album, the follow-up to the chart-topping "Future Nostalgia," which is slated to arrive next year, with the possibility of production contributions from the acclaimed Kevin Parker. 

