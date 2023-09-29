Sana Khan performs her first Umrah with son

Sana Khan, renowned for her stint on 'Bigg Boss,' made headlines when she left the entertainment industry in 2020. Now, she's leading a contented life with her husband, Anas.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of the couple embarking on a significant journey together – performing Umrah.

In the video, the couple are captured in heartfelt moments, introducing their little one to the sacred ritual as they hold him in their arms. The caption expressed her profound gratitude, saying, "Alhamdulillah, by the will of Allah, we were so fortunate to enter the Roze Mubarak. Alhamdulillah, we were invited to the Roze Rasool ceremony by Governor Madina Munwara (sic)."

She went on to extend her appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan, the Prince of the UAE, Murtuza Bhai from the UK, and Sheikh Salem Al-Juhani for this blessed opportunity. Sana also acknowledged the blessing brought by her newborn son, Tariq Jamil, saying, "It was all due to the blessing of our son Tariq Jamil that we received this opportunity."

Many fans and admirers sent their well wishes and congratulated the family in the comment section.

Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas, welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on July 5.