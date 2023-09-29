Search

Russian President Putin expresses condolence on terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Mustung 

09:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

KREMLIN – Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on the terrorist attack in Mastung district of Balochistan province.

“Killing people during a religious ceremony is further evidence of the barbaric and inhuman nature of terrorism. Those behind this crime should not escape retribution,” Putin said in a message.  

He reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to further build up anti-terrorist cooperation with its Pakistani partners.

“The President of Russia asked to pass on his words of sincere sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded,” read the official statement.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 66 people sustained injuries in a suicide blast during an Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Mastung district on Friday.

Terrorists have staged a series of attacks in Pakistan since last year when the TTP withdrew from a ceasefire agreement with the government. The South Asian country has witnessed several major terrorist attacks in 2023.

In January 2023, t suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in Peshawar Police Lines on January 30, killing at least 100 people and leaving dozens injured.

In March, a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in Sibbi city of Balochistan killing nine policemen. 

In April, terrorists targeted police vehicle in Quetta, leaving four people dead. During this period, attacks were also carried out in Swat valley where 17 people died on April 25.

On July 31, more than 60 people were killed in a suicide blast at a political rally held by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party

In August, nine soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up near the convoy in northwestern Pakistan.

