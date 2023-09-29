Pakistan celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal, fervour 

LAHORE – Muslims around the world, including Pakistanis, are celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal today.

The celebration of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) birth sees masses fervently honour this occasion with enthusiasm and unwavering religious devotion despite the economic woes mount.

Several metropolises including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad are coming to life with a radiant display of colourful lights, decorative buntings, and banners adorning homes, state buildings and markets.

The day dawned with a 31 and 21 salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

State and religious organisations have planned activities including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

The illuminations of the public and private buildings in the city on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi will also be an attraction for most of the residents, compelling them to visit the main avenues along with their families.