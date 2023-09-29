Inside Ranbir Kapoor's intimate birthday bash

Today marks Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday, a special occasion made even more memorable as it's his first birthday celebration since becoming a father to daughter Raha last year, with his wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir's mother and accomplished actor, Neetu Kapoor, gave us a glimpse into the star's midnight birthday festivities.

The birthday cake this year carried a heartwarming message, "Happy Birthday Raha’s Papa." Notably, Ranbir has been seen sporting a personalized cap with Raha's name and a cute teddy bear on it during Ganpati darshan.

In addition to the special cake, there was another cake placed beside it, along with a wedding photo of Alia and Ranbir. Neetu Kapoor shared these delightful snapshots from the midnight celebration, captioning them with heartfelt words, "Birthday celebration with my most special." Alongside an old photograph of Ranbir, she expressed her gratitude for this remarkable individual.

Interestingly, September 28 is a day of dual celebration for the Kapoors, as it also happens to be the birthday of Ranbir's aunt, Rima Jain. Neetu shared a heartwarming video showing Rima and Ranbir joyfully cutting a birthday cake together.

Alia Bhatt joined in the celebration with her own unique birthday wishes for her husband. In her post, she affectionately wrote, "My love... my best friend... my happiest place... as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me.. ???????? all I'd like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical." Alia also confirmed what many had suspected – Ranbir's secret Instagram account. The photos shared by Alia captured candid moments, including a kiss between them, moments from their wedding, and their shared love for the number 8, which they both consider lucky.

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, extended her warm wishes on the eve of his birthday. She shared a nostalgic childhood photo featuring them alongside their grandfather, Raj Kapoor, and affectionately wrote, "Happy Birthday Eve Ranvs #Ranbir #babybro."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-29/1695991671-7031.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-29/1695991686-4657.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-29/1695991699-3622.jpeg

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, and Bobby Deol, is eagerly anticipated, with a scheduled release date of December 1.