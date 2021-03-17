CTD arrests two 'Sindhudesh' militants involved in Karachi Rangers’ attack

KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police Tuesday arrested two alleged terrorists of Sindhudesh Liberation Army involved in attacking Rangers personnel.

A statement issued by counter-terror officials stated that a raid led by SSP CTD Arif Aziz was carried out in Saadi Town which led to the arrest of two militants.

The SBA militants were identified as Sadiq and Mukhtiar while weapons and a hand grenade were also recovered from their possession.

The statement further added that the suspects were involved in killing a constable in Kandhkot, attacks on Rangers vans, and check-posts in parts of Sindh.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Rangers Sepoy Roshan Shaheed, who was martyred in the Orangi Town blast, was laid to rest with full military honours. Corps Commander Karachi lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, D.G Rangers Sindh, Senior civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the funeral prayers.