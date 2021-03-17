CTD arrests two 'Sindhudesh' militants involved in Karachi Rangers’ attack
Share
KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police Tuesday arrested two alleged terrorists of Sindhudesh Liberation Army involved in attacking Rangers personnel.
A statement issued by counter-terror officials stated that a raid led by SSP CTD Arif Aziz was carried out in Saadi Town which led to the arrest of two militants.
The SBA militants were identified as Sadiq and Mukhtiar while weapons and a hand grenade were also recovered from their possession.
The statement further added that the suspects were involved in killing a constable in Kandhkot, attacks on Rangers vans, and check-posts in parts of Sindh.
Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi blast laid ... 07:22 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
RAWALPINDI – The funeral prayers of Sepoy Roshan Ali of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, who was martyred yesterday in ...
On Tuesday, Pakistan Rangers Sepoy Roshan Shaheed, who was martyred in the Orangi Town blast, was laid to rest with full military honours. Corps Commander Karachi lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, D.G Rangers Sindh, Senior civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the funeral prayers.
Watch: CCTV footage of blast near Rangers vehicle ... 11:32 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – CCTV footage has surfaced of the explosion at Orangi Town of the provincial capital on ...
- CTD arrests two 'Sindhudesh' militants involved in Karachi Rangers’ ...01:55 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Indian pilot killed in MiG-21 crash01:23 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza speaks about security after assassination ...12:49 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
-
- CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two terrorists11:17 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Urwa Hocane supports students who were expelled after public proposal10:54 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Aima Baig and Ali Zafar star in ISPR’s Pakistan Day song09:15 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Haseeb Hasan drops teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar on Ahad-Sajal's first ...06:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021