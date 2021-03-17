CTD arrests two 'Sindhudesh' militants involved in Karachi Rangers’ attack
Web Desk
01:55 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
CTD arrests two 'Sindhudesh' militants involved in Karachi Rangers’ attack
Share

KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police Tuesday arrested two alleged terrorists of Sindhudesh Liberation Army involved in attacking Rangers personnel.

A statement issued by counter-terror officials stated that a raid led by SSP CTD Arif Aziz was carried out in Saadi Town which led to the arrest of two militants.

The SBA militants were identified as Sadiq and Mukhtiar while weapons and a hand grenade were also recovered from their possession.

The statement further added that the suspects were involved in killing a constable in Kandhkot, attacks on Rangers vans, and check-posts in parts of Sindh.

Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi blast laid ... 07:22 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

RAWALPINDI – The funeral prayers of Sepoy Roshan Ali of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, who was martyred yesterday in ...

On Tuesday, Pakistan Rangers Sepoy Roshan Shaheed, who was martyred in the Orangi Town blast, was laid to rest with full military honours. Corps Commander Karachi lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, D.G Rangers Sindh, Senior civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the funeral prayers.

Watch: CCTV footage of blast near Rangers vehicle ... 11:32 AM | 16 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – CCTV footage has surfaced of the explosion at Orangi Town of the provincial capital on ...

More From This Category
Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza speaks about security ...
12:49 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two ...
11:17 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
PM Imran launches first-ever Islamabad Security ...
10:50 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
WATCH – Bushra Ansari gets her first dose of ...
10:26 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
Islamabad airspace to be partially closed for ...
09:59 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
VEDA Transit Solutions secures Rs2.60 billion ...
10:53 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#MehwishHayat calls out #VasayChaudhry for #bodyshaming
11:52 AM | 17 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr