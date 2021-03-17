Pakistani player wins gold medal in India

NOIDA – A Pakistani player has won gold medal for his thrilling performance in the tent pegging World Qualifying competition in neighbouring India.

In the individual lance competition, Imtiaz bagged the gold medal after securing 42 points while Kepil from Nepal won silver with 38 points, and Jena of India with 34.5 points won bronze.

"I'm extremely delighted with the way things unfolded on the first day of World Cup qualifiers, and to witness such exciting and thrilling performances by all the teams. I wish all teams good luck for the rest of the championship," said Brijesh Mathur, president of the organising committee.

In the team lance competition, India won the gold medal after securing 126.5 points, while Pakistan clinched the silver medal by securing 124 points. Nepal won the bronze medal by securing 121 points.

Moreover, riders from Belarus and USA are also competing in the three-day competition and only one team will qualify for the World Cup, which will be held in South Africa in 2023.