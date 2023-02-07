Search

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail plea

Web Desk 01:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail plea
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A court in Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's post-arrest bail petition in a case related to accusations against Asif Ali Zardari for plotting an assassination plan of Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir announced the verdict which was reserved earlier today.

During today’s plea, Rasheed's counsel maintained that his client has not hurled accusations but quoted the former premier, who is facing life threats. He also raised questions about swift action against the former interior minister.

Investigators have not found anything suspicious during the physical remand of Mr Rasheed, his counsel maintained, accusing rivals of former interior minister to pressurise Islamabad police to book him in cases.

Earlier, a district and sessions court sent Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on judicial remand for 14 days. Rashid, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) Chairman Imran Khan, is facing serious charges as he levelled allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for plotting to assassinate Khan.

PPP Rawalpindi Division President Raja Inayat Ur Rehman had filed a case against Rashid at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station.

More to follow...

