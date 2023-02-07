Search

After Toyota and Honda, Changan increases car prices again by up to Rs1 million (Check new rates here)

Web Desk 12:47 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Chinese automobile giant Changan has announced new prices of its popular vehicles in 2023 by increasing the rates of various models by Rs1 million.

Chanagan followed other industry players like Toyota, Honda, and KIA as almost all carmakers jacked up rates citing rupee devaluation and ongoing economic crisis.

The price of its most famous Alsvin 1.3 has been increased to Rs 3.9 million with a price difference of  Rs5 lacs, Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT, the top of line variant, is now available at Rs4.5 million, Oshan X7 FutureSense at 8.6 million, Karvaan at Rs2.74 million and Karvaan Plus at Rs2.9 million.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models

Old Price 

New Price 

Price Difference
Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 3,394,000 3,899,000 3,899,000
Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 3,649,000 4,199,000 550,000
Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 3,844,000 4,499,000 655,000
Oshan X7 Comfort 7,049,000 7,999,000 950,000
Oshan X7 FutureSense 7,549,000 8,599,000 1,050,000
Karvaan 2,419,000 2,749,000 330,000
Karvaan Plus 2,569,000 2,899,000 330,000

Earlier, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) increased the prices of all models for the second time in a month.

Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs0.5m (Check New Rates Here)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

