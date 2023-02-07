After Toyota and Honda, Changan increases car prices again by up to Rs1 million (Check new rates here)

Chinese automobile giant Changan has announced new prices of its popular vehicles in 2023 by increasing the rates of various models by Rs1 million.
Chanagan followed other industry players like Toyota, Honda, and KIA as almost all carmakers jacked up rates citing rupee devaluation and ongoing economic crisis.
The price of its most famous Alsvin 1.3 has been increased to Rs 3.9 million with a price difference of Rs5 lacs, Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT, the top of line variant, is now available at Rs4.5 million, Oshan X7 FutureSense at 8.6 million, Karvaan at Rs2.74 million and Karvaan Plus at Rs2.9 million.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|
Models
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Price Difference
|Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual
|3,394,000
|3,899,000
|3,899,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT
|3,649,000
|4,199,000
|550,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT
|3,844,000
|4,499,000
|655,000
|Oshan X7 Comfort
|7,049,000
|7,999,000
|950,000
|Oshan X7 FutureSense
|7,549,000
|8,599,000
|1,050,000
|Karvaan
|2,419,000
|2,749,000
|330,000
|Karvaan Plus
|2,569,000
|2,899,000
|330,000
Earlier, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) increased the prices of all models for the second time in a month.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.