After Toyota and Honda, Changan increases car prices again by up to Rs1 million (Check new rates here)

Chinese automobile giant Changan has announced new prices of its popular vehicles in 2023 by increasing the rates of various models by Rs1 million.

Chanagan followed other industry players like Toyota, Honda, and KIA as almost all carmakers jacked up rates citing rupee devaluation and ongoing economic crisis.

The price of its most famous Alsvin 1.3 has been increased to Rs 3.9 million with a price difference of Rs5 lacs, Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT, the top of line variant, is now available at Rs4.5 million, Oshan X7 FutureSense at 8.6 million, Karvaan at Rs2.74 million and Karvaan Plus at Rs2.9 million.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price New Price Price Difference Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 3,394,000 3,899,000 3,899,000 Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 3,649,000 4,199,000 550,000 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 3,844,000 4,499,000 655,000 Oshan X7 Comfort 7,049,000 7,999,000 950,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense 7,549,000 8,599,000 1,050,000 Karvaan 2,419,000 2,749,000 330,000 Karvaan Plus 2,569,000 2,899,000 330,000

Earlier, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) increased the prices of all models for the second time in a month.