Usman Dar’s mother challenges Khawaja Asif as she vows support for Imran Khan

Challenges PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in politics
SIALKOT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, who was missing for days, appeared on a private news channel and blamed Imran Khan for the May 9 fiasco and even announced quitting politics.
Dar’s announcement and revelations were not something new as dozens of party leaders and some loyalists deserted PTI and blamed Imran Khan after attacks on military installments.
After Usman Dar’s explosive interview on a private news channel, his mother appeared in a video and challenged rival PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on the political field.
In a video statement, Dar’s mother said PML-N leader Khawaja Asif achieved the goals against Usman Dar at gunpoint, and his son finally quits politics. She then challenged Asif in politics, and reiterated support for the PTI chairman, who remained behind the bars for two months in multiple cases.
Mothers know their children best. Like the rest of the country she has also seen through Usman Dar's forced & illogical interview. Everyone from all walks of life know & appreciate that Imran Khan and PTI have condemned the May 9th event. Party or IK has no affiliation with it.… pic.twitter.com/HDDxM25cuo— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) October 4, 2023
In his first interview after the disappearance, Usman Dar accused the incarcerated party chairman Imran for orchestrating attacks that changed the country’s politics.
The young politician from Sialkot, who was considered a stalwart of PTI chairman Imran Khan, remerged on a private TV channel to give a warts-and-all picture of the party’s ‘nefarious designs’ against the military “for losing power through no-trust motion”.
Dar had spent months in hiding to avoid arrest in multiple cases before his abduction from Karachi’s Malir Cantt some 20 days ago. May 9 attacks were aimed at “removing Army chief General Syed Asim Munir”, he said.
He said May 9 incident did not occur in a day, when asked about who masterminded the May 9 attacks following Imran Khan’s arrest by paramilitary troops from Islamabad high court. Imran Khan himself ordered to attack the military installations in case of his arrest, the 49-year-old said.
