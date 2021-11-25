#JusticeforNosheenKazmi: Another medical student found dead inside Larkana hostel under mysterious circumstances

07:04 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A female medical student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel of Chandka Medical College, Larkana, under suspicious circumstances. 

Police said that the door of her room was broken after she did not respond to the calls, and she was found dead inside it.

The girl named Nosheen Kazmir, who was a fourth-year medical student, was a resident of Dadu.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain where she had committed the suicide or it is a murder case.

Chandka Medical College Principal Gulzar Sheikh that the administration has also formed an inquiry committee into the matter.

Meanwhile, CMC students today (Thursday) staged a protest, demanding a transparent probe into the death of their fellow.

They accused the college administration of trying to declare the incident as a suicide case in order to save the reputation of the institutions. They are calling it a “murder case”.

A student’s organisation said that this is the third case reported at the CMC hostels in the past few years, raising fingers towards the administration of the institution. Earlier, Naila Rind and Nimarta Kumari had been found dead in their hostel rooms. 

The incident has created a storm on Twitter where social media users are calling for ‘Justice for Nosheen Kazmi’ and it has now become a trend.

The father of Nosheen Kazmi has also called for a transparent investigation, saying his daughter "cannot commit suicide." 

