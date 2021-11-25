Pakistan conducts successful test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen 1A

07:30 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Pakistan conducts successful test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen 1A
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen 1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on successful conduct of flight test.

He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

