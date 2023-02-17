Former LHC judge Malik Qayyum passes away 

LAHORE – Former Lahore High Court judge and ex-attorney general of Pakistan Malik Mohammad Qayyum passed away in Lahore on Friday.

Malik Qayuum was brother of PML-N senior leader and Pervaiz Malik and uncle of MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Jamia Ashrafia Mosque after Juma prayers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolence on the demise of Malik Qayyum.

Qayyum was a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and had advised the sitting benches of the higher judiciary on constitutional issues. He was responsible for conducting the inquiry into match fixing which was lauded by the ICC known as the “Qayyum Report”.

Qayyum resigned from the LHC following a controversy over a phone transcript in which he was alleged to be approached for fixing a judgement in a high profile political case.