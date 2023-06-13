Pakistan court awards death sentence to Christian man over blasphemy

MULTAN – A court in Bahawalpur city of Punjab sentenced a Christian man to death over blasphemous caricatures.

The district judge of the Bahawalpur Magistrate Court announced the ruling in late May months after it was reserved in June this year after hearing arguments.

Noman Masih was arrested along with his friend Sunny Mushtaq in 2019 for violating 295-c of the Penal Code after blasphemous photos were found in former’s mobile phone.

The court is announced the ruling regarding Mushtaq, who is also expected to get a similar punishment.

The trial against the two men ended in January.