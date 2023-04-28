Search

Pakistan

Chinese national granted bail in blasphemy case

Web Desk 11:13 AM | 28 Apr, 2023
Chinese national granted bail in blasphemy case

A Chinese national accused of committing blasphemy was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad and released to an undisclosed location.

The suspect was arrested on April 16th in Upper Kohistan district after being accused of blasphemy by a mob who had accused him of committing blasphemy while exchanging arguments with laborers over long prayer breaks at the project site.

The FIR was registered at Kamila police station under sections 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The judge granted the bail plea after the Chinese national furnished a bond of Rs. 200,000 as surety, and his lawyers contended that their client was innocent, terming the blasphemy charge against him false.

During the hearing, the Joint Investigation Team, which was set up to probe the matter, presented records of statements made by the accusers and the Chinese national. The court observed that the three accusers were unable to produce evidence in support of their accusations, nor could they prove charges in their statements before the JIT.

The judge ruled that the case did not come within the ambit of "reasonable ground" as the blasphemy charge was the "result of a misunderstanding," and that the police station had registered a "false case" against the Chinese national.

JIT orders to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in mutiny case

01:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

National Assembly again rejects motion seeking funds for Punjab, KP elections

07:55 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Supreme Court all set to hear election delay case today

08:29 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Pakistan reports first monkeypox case

07:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Pakistani national’s body found in South Africa jungle

08:19 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

New audio leak surfaces, purportedly of CJP’s mother-in-law, PTI lawyer's wife discussing suo moto case

06:36 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in mutiny case

01:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 28, 2023

08:23 AM | 28 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: