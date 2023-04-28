FM Bilawal clears the air about meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has dismissed speculation surrounding his upcoming visit to India, stating that it should not be interpreted as a sign of improved bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.
Bilawal Bhutto will be attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa next month, marking the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to India in almost a decade.
Relations between Pakistan and India have been fraught for many years, with the two nuclear-armed neighbours having fought three wars.
Speaking to Geo News on Thursday, Bhutto clarified that he had not requested a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized that the visit should be seen in the context of the SCO, which is an eight-member political and security bloc that includes Russia and China.
Bhutto stated that Pakistan is committed to the SCO charter, and that their participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to the SCO charter and process, as well as the importance that Pakistan places on the region in its foreign policy priorities. He also stressed that Pakistan cannot allow India to further isolate it.
State-run radio sources have reported that no request for a bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India has been made on this occasion. Bhutto’s visit marks the first time a top Pakistani official has visited India since Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
