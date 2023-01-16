Search

Mathira’s new bold workout video breaks the internet

11:44 AM | 16 Jan, 2023
Mathira’s new bold workout video breaks the internet
Source: real_mathira/Instagram

Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and TV host Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modeling or hosting, the 30-year-old has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Mathira gives her dedication to fitness and never misses a chance to flaunt her curves. She often shares glimpses of her toned body on her social media handles.

As many celebrities are heading to the gym following the ‘New Year resolution’, Mathira also inspired many by sharing her workout routine with fans.

‘Let’s train for some new goals, Proud to be curvy,’ she captioned the clip showing the efforts she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique. Donning fully fit gym wear, Mathira was spotted doing crunches, squats, and other exercises with the help of her trainer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

The clip is being liked by her thousands of admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host, while trolls slammed her with derogatory comments.

Mathira has over 2 million followers on her Instagram account and her pictures garner all kind of compliments from her fans.

Mathira Mohammad, also known as Mathira, hosted several television shows and appeared in music videos. She is known for her item songs in Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and the Indian Punjabi film Young Malang.

