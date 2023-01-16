PTI lawmaker Abida Raja escapes unhurt in Murree gun attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja escaped a gun attack in the country’s favorite hill station Murree on Sunday night.

In a statement, the female lawmaker revealed that her vehicle was shot by two motorbike-borne assailants.

Raja said a bullet hit the tire of the vehicle, saying she miraculously managed to escape the attempt on her life. She, however, lamented that Murree police could not reach the spot due to the unavailability of patrolling vehicles.

Later, District Police Officer Murree took notice of the incident of alleged attack and ordered an investigation. He ordered the concerned officials to investigate the matter on merit and arrest the accused at the earliest.

More to follow…