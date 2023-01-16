Ex-Supreme Court Bar president Abdul Latif Afridi shot dead at Peshawar High Court

Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court’s bar room on Monday.

The noted jurist succumbed to injuries while shifting to Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar, reports said as he received six bullets.

Initial reports claimed that Afridi was sitting with other lawyers in the bar room when the attacker opened fire at him.

The unidentified shooter was held from the spot and taken into police custody while further proceedings are underway.

The body of the senior lawyer will be shifted to his village via ambulance for the final rituals.

More to follow...