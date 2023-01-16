Ex-Supreme Court Bar president Abdul Latif Afridi shot dead at Peshawar High Court

Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court’s bar room on Monday.
The noted jurist succumbed to injuries while shifting to Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar, reports said as he received six bullets.
Initial reports claimed that Afridi was sitting with other lawyers in the bar room when the attacker opened fire at him.
The unidentified shooter was held from the spot and taken into police custody while further proceedings are underway.
The body of the senior lawyer will be shifted to his village via ambulance for the final rituals.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
