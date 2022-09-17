TikTok star Alishbah Anjum gets engaged to Affan Malik (VIDEOS)

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum gets engaged to Affan Malik (VIDEOS)
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is ruling hearts due to her gorgeous looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her glamourous festive looks have become the talk of the town.

The 21-year-old starlet, who is sister of famed TikToker Jannat Mirza, got engaged to long-time friend Affan Malik. Fans have been anticipating their marriage as the duo used to share their videos and photos on social media.

The news of their engagement surfaced after SS Photography dropped jaw-dropping pictures of the ceremony, leaving fans surprised.

Alishba looked charming as she opted light colour dress for engagement while Affan Malik also sent simple vibes as he wore white Shalwar Qameez.

On the work front, TikTok star Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.

