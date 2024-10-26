Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs2,000

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery in domestic market on Saturday after witnessing losses in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs284,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs714 to reach to 243,741.

In international market, the bullion rates also witnessed bullish trend as per ounce price surged by $22 to settle at $2,748.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas ten gram silver is available for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs800 to settle at Rs282,300 while the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs682 to reach Rs242,031.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange also hit the historic high on Friday as it crossed the 90,000 points barrier for the first time.