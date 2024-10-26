Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PITB’s e-Rozgaar 2.0 offers Digital Training for Youth; Check Courses and other details here

LAHORE – e-Rozgaar 2.0 opened new opportunities for digital skills training for Youth, like Web Development, Digital Marketing, Content Writing, Graphic Design, and more.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) rolled out second phase of initiative aimed at equipping young people across Pakistan with essential digital skills. The program was inaugurated through partnerships with The Learning Hub in Gujranwala and City College in Multan, facilitating the establishment of e-Rozgaar centers in these cities.

The program offers digital training programs without having hole in your pocket, in-person courses tailored for young Pakistanis. Participants will receive training in high-demand fields such as web development, digital marketing, content writing, and graphic design, among other crucial skills for navigating today’s digital marketplace.

The program aims to boost digital literacy in Pakistan by providing structured and practical courses that empower students to explore online earning opportunities, particularly in freelancing.

With this initiative, Punjab IT board seeks to enhance skill development and meet the demands of the evolving digital economy, enabling participants to pursue viable online income streams.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

