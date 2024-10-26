Pakistan, Saudi Arabia denounce Israeli attacks on Iran

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan stands firm with Iran amid latest Israeli aggression in Tehran. In response to recent Israeli airstrikes, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong condemnation, affirming Pakistan’s support for Iran and its neighboring countries in their pursuit of peace.

PM Sharif called these strikes a serious threat to regional stability and a violation of international law. Pakistan’s Foreign Office called Israeli actions as a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and a grave infringement on the UN Charter.

This condemnation follows major increase in tensions after Tehran launched ballistic missile attack against Israel earlier this month.

Israeli forces justified their strikes as retaliation for ongoing Iranian attacks, stating that they were targeting military installations. In response, Pakistan held Israel fully responsible for the escalating conflict and called for international intervention to restore peace.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the Israeli attacks, warning against further escalation that could jeopardize regional security. Meanwhile, the United States urged Iran to cease its attacks on Israel in an effort to break the cycle of violence.

As tensions rise in the Middle East, the situation remains fluid, with calls for dialogue and de-escalation becoming increasingly urgent.