Search

PakistanBusiness

What's the last date for encashment of prize bonds worth Rs75,000, Rs40,000, Rs25000 and Rs15,000?

Web Desk 09:10 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
What's the last date for encashment of prize bonds worth Rs75,000, Rs40,000, Rs25000 and Rs15,000?
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - The Federal Government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 redeemed/encashed.

What is the last date for prize bond encashment?

Earlier, the government had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for redemption/encashment of these prize bonds, however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds.

Now, the prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till 30th June 2023.

Options of encashment?

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have following options of encashment or exchange

a. Encashment at Face Value 

b. Conversion to Premium Prize Bonds of Rs. 25,000 and/or Rs. 40,000 (Registered) 

c. Replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC) 

The SBP has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date. 

The general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their 

holdings redeemed before 30th June 2023.

These prize bonds shall not be en-cashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless

1500 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Draw Results Online

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gold price up by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:20 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Pakistan allows barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia

02:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Imran Khan to file Rs15 billion defamation suit against NAB chief over arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

12:53 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir 'picked up at gunpoint,' says wife Mansha Pasha 

09:47 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Viral video clip captures 'awkward encounter' between CJP Bandial and Justice Isa

10:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Earthquake jolts Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other Pakistani cities

10:56 AM | 28 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

HBL inaugurates Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall Karachi

09:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 2, 2023

09:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299 302
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.25 766.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.26 40.66
Danish Krone DKK 41.04 41.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.17 936.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.79 174.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.96 748.96
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.04 317.54
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 2, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,000 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 229,000 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan Complete Biography | Family | Age | Father & Wife

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: