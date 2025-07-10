Humaira Asghar’s family agrees to receive her body

KARACHI – The family of actress Humaira Asghar has agreed to receive her body. Police officials stated that the actress’s brother-in-law contacted them again and informed that he would bring Humaira’s brother along to Karachi to claim the body.

He added that they are expected to arrive in the city within a few hours.

Police confirmed that Humaira’s relatives are likely to reach Karachi in 5 to 6 hours. Authorities had earlier instructed that only a blood relative of the actress could take custody of her body. The final decision regarding the time and location of her burial will be made by the family.

Earlier, Humaira Asghar’s father had refused to claim her body, after which her brother-in-law stepped forward and contacted the police to take responsibility.

It may be recalled that the body of actress Humaira Asghar was recovered two days ago from a flat in DHA Phase 6, Karachi.

The body was believed to be 6 to 8 months old, and the cause of death has been preserved in the post-mortem report.