Gold price moves up by Rs3,200 per tola in Local Market amid Global Rally

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another hike this week amid strong performance in the international bullion market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs3,200 per tola, bringing the new local rate to Rs354,700. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs2,744, reaching Rs304,098.

The rise comes just a day after a downward trend, when gold lost Rs3,000 per tola on Wednesday and settled at Rs351,500. Thursday’s rebound indicates renewed investor interest, both locally and abroad.

In the international market, gold prices also moved higher. The global rate was recorded at $3,324 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a $32 gain in a single trading session, as reported by APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan followed suit, increasing by Rs10 per tola. The new price of silver now stands at Rs3,851 per tola, marking a modest but steady upward trend.