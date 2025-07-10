FBR’s E-Invoicing System turns into ‘Nightmare’ for Taxpayers: PCDMA Chairman

KARACHI – Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) raised serious concerns over Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) newly implemented e-invoicing system, describing it as a “nightmare” for taxpayers and businesses.

PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad criticized the FBR for enforcing the digital invoicing regime without consulting stakeholders or conducting adequate awareness sessions. “No orientation or training programs were held, leaving taxpayers confused, unprepared, and struggling to comply within the tight timelines,” he said.

The e-invoicing system was rolled out for corporate entities on July 1, with a second phase scheduled for August 1 for the non-corporate sector. However, Valimuhammad questioned the manner of implementation, calling it a unilateral decision made without accommodating business concerns.

“There is growing anxiety in the business community,” he warned. “The process of filing sales tax returns has become more complex. Businesses require more time and support to understand and adapt to these major changes.”

E-invoicing policy was introduced via SRO 709(I)/2025, issued on April 22, 2025, amending the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 (Rule 150Q(2)). It mandates both corporate and non-corporate sectors to digitally integrate their invoicing systems with the FBR platform for real-time invoice generation and transmission.

Valimuhammad urged FBR to immediately engage with stakeholders, provide technical support, and adjust the system where necessary. He cautioned that without timely intervention, the poorly executed rollout could disrupt business operations, reduce compliance, and negatively impact national tax collection.

He further added that such abrupt decisions made without preparation or collaboration are counterproductive and risk derailing economic activity.