Lahore implements heavy fines for riders without helmets

In a bid to enhance road safety, Lahore has launched a rigorous crackdown on motorcycle riders found without helmets. Led by Chief Traffic Officer Ammarah Atar, the initiative aims to curb the alarming rate of head injuries resulting from accidents.

The enforcement will commence on Mall Road, with plans for city-wide implementation on other thoroughfares in the coming days. Notably, major roads like Canal Road and Jail Road will also see intensified monitoring to ensure widespread compliance.

Violators caught flouting the helmet rule will face a hefty fine of 2,000 rupees. This penalty underscores the seriousness with which authorities view helmet non-compliance, emphasizing the critical role of helmets in preventing severe head injuries.

The move reflects Lahore's commitment to fostering a culture of responsible motorcycle riding and prioritizing public safety. By enforcing this measure, the city aims to significantly reduce the risk of avoidable accidents and protect the well-being of its residents on the roads.