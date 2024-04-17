Lahore implements heavy fines for riders without helmets

In a bid to enhance road safety, Lahore has launched a rigorous crackdown on motorcycle riders found without helmets. Led by Chief Traffic Officer Ammarah Atar, the initiative aims to curb the alarming rate of head injuries resulting from accidents.
The enforcement will commence on Mall Road, with plans for city-wide implementation on other thoroughfares in the coming days. Notably, major roads like Canal Road and Jail Road will also see intensified monitoring to ensure widespread compliance.
Violators caught flouting the helmet rule will face a hefty fine of 2,000 rupees. This penalty underscores the seriousness with which authorities view helmet non-compliance, emphasizing the critical role of helmets in preventing severe head injuries.
The move reflects Lahore's commitment to fostering a culture of responsible motorcycle riding and prioritizing public safety. By enforcing this measure, the city aims to significantly reduce the risk of avoidable accidents and protect the well-being of its residents on the roads.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
