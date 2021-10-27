‘Haixun 09’ – China rolls out its largest maritime patrol vessel

07:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
‘Haixun 09’ – China rolls out its largest maritime patrol vessel
BEIJING – China has employed its largest maritime patrol vessel yet as it fortifies its “law enforcement” capabilities in the disputed South China Sea, state media reported on Wednesday.

The Haixun 09 is 165 meters long and has a maximum displacement of 13,000 tons – significantly larger than any similar vessel deployed by other claimants. It is also the first homegrown10,000-ton class maritime patrol vessel of China, Radio Free Asia said in its report.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that the ship, Haixun 09, was commissioned on Oct. 23 in Guangzhou, Guangdong province “to boost maritime patrolling and law enforcement.”

The vessel carries a helicopter landing pad and a data center equipped with satellite communication systems, including China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System, according to Chinese media.

The China Maritime Safety Administration's (MSA) Guangzhou unit will handle the operations of the ship.

In September, China launched the 5,560-ton Haixun 03, the largest patrol vessel under the Hainan Maritime Safety Administration, which also patrols part of the South China Sea.

China tests new earth-circling hypersonic missile

BEIJING – China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, leaving the US intelligence shocked with its new ...

Aryan Khan's bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow
07:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2021

