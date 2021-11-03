Sara Ali Khan reveals why she felt mother Amrita Singh ran a porn business

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has made headlines several times due to her unfiltered perspectives, fashionista looks and impeccable acting talent.

A crusader of sorts who is vocal about her opinions, the Kedarnath star's larger-than-life persona have always been loved by the fans.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the 26-year-old delved into details about her professional and personal life and explained why she was disturbed by her parents being negative people.

While candidly speaking about her celebrity parents, Khan reminisced about her early memories of films. She revealed that she thought Saif was someone who used bad language and her mum ran a porn business.

“All I remember is watching Omkara [2006] and Kalyug [2005] and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people!” she revealed.

“I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’”.

Speaking about the last few years, Sara said, “I have always been mama’s girl, I’ve always been an explorer and highly motivated, and I haven’t inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer... I’m the one who will want to do five more push ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script. "

Saif and Amrita were married for over a decade before they parted ways in 2004. They are parents to Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.